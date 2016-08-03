Boho Beat

Aug. 5: Hardcore Party in Santa Rosa

click to enlarge 13901415_923663534410509_1949108830390838347_n.jpg
Comprising veteran metal heads who’ve played in Sonoma County bands since the ’80s, Hellbender brings an old-school vibe to their brand of hardcore thrash metal, tearing up stages throughout the North Bay since forming in Petaluma in 2011. This month, the band unleashes its sophomore release, Falling Down, with a concert hosted by the Sonoma County Metal and Hardcore group. Joining Hellbender is longtime Healdsburg metal outfit Skitzo, still fronted by local regurgitating legend Lance Ozanix. Also on the bill are speed metal band Trecelence, doom metal band Oden Sun and others. Hellbender get heavy on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. 7:30pm. $13. 707.528.3009.

