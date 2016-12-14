Boho Beat

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Dec. 16-19: Jug Jam in Petaluma & Mill Valley

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 5:57 AM

The self-described kings of acoustic folk hijinks, the Christmas Jug Band is one of the North Bay’s more beloved holiday traditions. This year, the irreverently merry music-makers celebrate four decades of turning Christmas classics into tongue-in-cheek Americana parodies, and sharing their fun take on the season with audiences of all ages. This week, the Christmas Jug Band’s 40th annual tour stops in the North Bay on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Big Easy (128 American Alley, Petaluma; 6:30; $15; 707.776.4631) and on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 18–19, at Sweetwater Music Hall (19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley; Sunday at 7pm ($17–$27); Monday at 8pm ($24–$27) 415.388.3850.)

