Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Dec. 16: Independent Art in Fulton

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 6:03 AM

click to enlarge 15032216_1123466021039902_1178226155925196365_n.jpg
North Bay community nonprofit organization Becoming Independent offers many life-skill services to people with developmental disabilities, including a professional art program that provides classes and studio space. Last October, Becoming Independent acquired one of the working studio spaces at Sonoma County gallery and art center Fulton Crossing, and this week, the organization’s annual ‘Holiday Lights’ art show displays one-of-a-kind works and gifts in several mediums. Meet the artists and enjoy wine and appetizers while you view the art on Friday, Dec. 16, at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton. 5pm. Free admission. becomingindependent.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2016 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation