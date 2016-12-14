Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Dec. 16: Independent Art in Fulton
By Charlie Swanson
North Bay community nonprofit organization Becoming Independent offers many life-skill services to people with developmental disabilities, including a professional art program that provides classes and studio space. Last October, Becoming Independent acquired one of the working studio spaces at Sonoma County gallery and art center Fulton Crossing, and this week, the organization’s annual ‘Holiday Lights’
art show displays one-of-a-kind works and gifts in several mediums. Meet the artists and enjoy wine and appetizers while you view the art on Friday, Dec. 16, at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton. 5pm. Free admission. becomingindependent.org.
