Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Dec. 17: Shop Shone in Forestville

Looking to shop local this holiday season? It doesn’t get more local than the Santa Rosa Junior College’s outdoor agriculture complex Shone Farm, where everything grown goes to local restaurants like John Ash & Co. and local purveyors. This weekend’s Holiday on the Farm event offers up a bounty of the farm’s output, including fresh-pressed olive oil, Pinot Noir and Zinfandel wines, olive oil soap and salve and lip balm made from lavender. This second annual artisan showcase happens on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville. 11am. Free admission. 707.535.3707.

