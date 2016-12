Dec. 18: Holiday Licks in San Rafael

click to enlarge

Last February, the North Bay lost one of its finest folk figures when country-swing songwriter Dan Hicks passed away at his home in Mill Valley after battling cancer. The man behind Dan Hicks & the Hot Licks was always a funny and gracious party host, and his memory lives on in this weekend’s Holidaze in Hicksville tribute concert. Featuring a lineup of members from the Hot Licks, Roberta Donnay & the Prohibition Mob Band and other special guests and friends, this celebratory remembrance promises all the uplifting energy that Hicks was famous for. Travel to Hicksville on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Fenix, 919 Fourth St., San Rafael. 6:30pm. $15–$18. 415.813.5600.