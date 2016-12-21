Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Dec 22: All the Buzz in Cotati
Charlie Swanson
Sebastopol-based songwriter and educator Buzzy Martin
is staying busy this year. His book Don't Shoot! I'm the Guitar Man, about his experiences teaching music to inmates at San Quentin prison, is being turned into a feature film that just wrapped shooting this month. Amid the excitement of that project, Martin continues to write inspiring songs dedicated to those in the prison system and their families, including the new holiday-themed tune, “I’ll Be Coming Home for Christmas, Mama.” This week, Martin performs a special holiday show on Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 8pm. Free. 707.795.7868.
