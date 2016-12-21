Boho Beat

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Dec. 23: Holiday Jam in Mill Valley

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:28 AM

Narada Michael Walden’s Love, Gospel and Christmas Concert spreads joy and cheer for the 20th year this week with a great lineup of performers sharing the stage. Walden headlines the show with his Great Gospel Band, and special guests include Maria Muldaur, Dan Ashley, Jeanie Tracy and even Santa Claus. Proceeds from the concert will go to Walden’s nonprofit foundation, which encourages and inspires North Bay students through engaging music programs and productions. Christmas comes early on Friday, Dec. 23, at Throckmorton Theatre, 142 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley. 8pm. $100 and up. 415.383.9600.

North Bay Bohemian

