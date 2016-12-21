Boho Beat

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Dec. 24: Get Social in Napa

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:26 AM

With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, it’s likely that-last minute shopping will run rampant over the weekend. In the heart of downtown Napa, the fine folks at Back Room Wines are offering a respite from the rush in the form of their Christmas Eve Afternoon Social. This casual gathering boasts spirited company and Back Room’s selection of hard-to-get and limited-production wines for a mere $1 tasting fee. Everyone is invited to bring a seasonal finger-food appetizer to share. Catch your breath and meet some new wine-loving friends on Saturday, Dec. 24, at Back Room Wines, 1000 Main St., Napa. 2–5pm. 707.226.1378.

North Bay Bohemian

