Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Dec. 28: Word Up in Pt. Reyes
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:24 AM
click to enlarge
After 14 years, Point Reyes Books owners Steve Costa and Kate Levinson are passing the torch of the town’s long-standing cultural institution to new owners on Jan. 1. Before they ride off into retirement, Costa and Levinson offer ‘The Last Words,’
an evening of conversation, music and more. The outgoing owners speak to Malcolm Margolin, founder of Berkeley-based independent publisher Heyday Books, and share their favorite memories and thoughts on the role of the bookstore in the community. Hear the last words on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Dance Palace, 503 B St., Pt. Reyes Station, 7pm. Free; reservations required. ptreyesbooks.com.
Tags: Pt Reyes Books, Talk, Lecture, event, Point Reyes, Dance Palace, Image