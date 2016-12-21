Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Dec. 28: Word Up in Pt. Reyes

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge pointreyesbooks-interior.jpg
After 14 years, Point Reyes Books owners Steve Costa and Kate Levinson are passing the torch of the town’s long-standing cultural institution to new owners on Jan. 1. Before they ride off into retirement, Costa and Levinson offer ‘The Last Words,’ an evening of conversation, music and more. The outgoing owners speak to Malcolm Margolin, founder of Berkeley-based independent publisher Heyday Books, and share their favorite memories and thoughts on the role of the bookstore in the community. Hear the last words on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Dance Palace, 503 B St., Pt. Reyes Station, 7pm. Free; reservations required. ptreyesbooks.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2016 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation