Jan. 1: Walk It Off Around the North Bay

One of the North Bay’s most popular outdoor traditions is to start each New Year’s off with the refreshing and rejuvenatingin the many parks and wilderness spots the region has to offer. There’s no excuse to not get out and get active this Jan. 1, as the Sonoma Coast, Armstrong Redwoods, Jack London State Park, Surgarloaf Ridge and many other places are hosting docent-led walks. There’s even a Christmas bird count happening on the first, hosted by Madrone Audubon Society for the 50th year in a row. Sunday, Jan. 1, at various locations.