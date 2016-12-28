Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Jan. 1: Walk It Off Around the North Bay

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 6:40 AM

click to enlarge first_day_hikes.jpg
One of the North Bay’s most popular outdoor traditions is to start each New Year’s off with the refreshing and rejuvenating First Day Hike in the many parks and wilderness spots the region has to offer. There’s no excuse to not get out and get active this Jan. 1, as the Sonoma Coast, Armstrong Redwoods, Jack London State Park, Surgarloaf Ridge and many other places are hosting docent-led walks. There’s even a Christmas bird count happening on the first, hosted by Madrone Audubon Society for the 50th year in a row. Sunday, Jan. 1, at various locations.

North Bay Bohemian

