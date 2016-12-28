Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Jan. 2: Beyond Ballroom in Petaluma
Dancing doesn’t always have to be a waltz. If you’ve ever wanted to break out of the mold and try on a new routine for size, Petaluma’s international folk dance class
kicks off this New Year with instructor Carol Friedman. The classes include folk dances from all over the world, including Serbia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece and Israel. The evening starts with a beginner lesson so all skill levels can participate and each class promises fun and exercise while you experience an assortment of world music. Classes run every Monday through April, starting on Jan. 2, at Hermann Son’s Hall, 860 Western Ave., Petaluma. 7pm. $65 for all classes, $7 drop-in. carolfriedmanfolkdance.blogspot.com
