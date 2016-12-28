Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Jan. 3-5: Strange Love in Yountville
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 6:27 AM
click to enlarge
Playwright Harold Pinter’s dramas are marked by his often understated tension, examining characters on the fringe with provocative and intricate dialogue that reveals deeper motivations than what’s on display. Such is the case with ‘The Lover’
, a one-act look at modern marriage seen through the eyes of a married couple openly dealing with extramarital affairs. The Lover gets a limited run from the Valley Players in an intimate theater setting that’s sure to produce laughs and tears on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. 7pm. $20. 707.944.9900.
Tags: Theater, The Lover, Lincoln Theater, Napa Valley, Yountville, Harold Pinter, Image