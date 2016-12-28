Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Jan. 3-5: Strange Love in Yountville

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 6:27 AM

click to enlarge 16683_harold_pinters_the_md.png
Playwright Harold Pinter’s dramas are marked by his often understated tension, examining characters on the fringe with provocative and intricate dialogue that reveals deeper motivations than what’s on display. Such is the case with ‘The Lover’, a one-act look at modern marriage seen through the eyes of a married couple openly dealing with extramarital affairs. The Lover gets a limited run from the Valley Players in an intimate theater setting that’s sure to produce laughs and tears on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. 7pm. $20. 707.944.9900.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2016 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation