Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Jan. 11: World's Finest in Santa Rosa
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 6:10 AM
Everyone knows the Harlem Globetrotters
as the preeminent basketball entertainers of the world, but did you know that among their antics and action the team also holds over a dozen Guinness World Records? This past year alone, the Globetrotters claimed—or reclaimed—nine records, including longest basketball hook shot, longest basketball shot blindfolded and most basketball three-pointers made by a pair in one minute. See these crazy shots and more when the Globetrotters return to the North Bay for a family-friendly exhibition game on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 7pm. $32 and up. 866.777.8932.
