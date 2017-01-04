Boho Beat

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Jan. 6: Mixed-Media Marvels in Sebastopol

The art of collage and assemblage is a worldwide phenomenon, and this week, Sebastopol Center for the Arts brings an international collection of artists together for its ‘Marvelous!’ exhibit. The roster of artists whose work will be on display includes Koji Nagai (Japan), Jacques Muller (France), Mongobi Bibiana Mele (Italy), Deborah Oropallo (U.S.) and Deborah Wildenboer (South Africa). The juried show, running through Feb. 12, will also feature collage workshops later in January and opens with a reception and award ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. 6pm. 707.829.4797.

