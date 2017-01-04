Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Jan. 7: Outside the Bubble in Mill Valley
By Charlie Swanson
New York City playwright and performer Dan Hoyle knows the best way to escape the “liberal bubble” is to get boots on the ground and see the Midwest, small-town America for yourself. That’s why he spent a hundred days driving through the Rust Belt, living out of a van, meeting locals and hearing their stories. Hoyle turns those honest encounters into his funny and poignant one-man show, ‘The Real Americans,’
which gets an updated telling in the wake of the presidential election. America gets real on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Throckmorton Theatre, 142 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley. 8pm. $25–$40. 415.383.9600.
