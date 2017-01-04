Boho Beat

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Jan. 9: Stitched Together in Cotati

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 6:14 AM

North Bay artist and printmaker Sami Lange has spent 15 years developing her artistic vision: she sews small, detailed drawings together for a larger work that has the appearance of a paper quilt. On display in a new solo show, Lange’s drawings are inspired by everyday details of the world around her, as well as her personal relationships and memories, assembling works that reflect life’s balance between chaos and control. Lange’s display of colorful and intricate work opens with a reception on Monday, Jan. 9, at Shige Sushi, 8235 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 5pm. Free. 707.795.9753.

