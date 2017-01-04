Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Jan. 9: Stitched Together in Cotati
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 6:14 AM
click to enlarge
North Bay artist and printmaker Sami Lange
has spent 15 years developing her artistic vision: she sews small, detailed drawings together for a larger work that has the appearance of a paper quilt. On display in a new solo show, Lange’s drawings are inspired by everyday details of the world around her, as well as her personal relationships and memories, assembling works that reflect life’s balance between chaos and control. Lange’s display of colorful and intricate work opens with a reception on Monday, Jan. 9, at Shige Sushi, 8235 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 5pm. Free. 707.795.9753.
Tags: Sami Lange, art show, art reception, art wall, Cotati, drawings, paintings, Image