Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Jan. 12: Beer Scholar in Healdsburg
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:40 AM
It’s hard to think of a cooler nickname than ‘the Pope of Foam,’
the title given to brewing scientist Charles Bamforth. Born in Britain and currently working at UC Davis, Bamforth has spent his life researching, educating and making beer, and he loves nothing more than to share his passion—and maybe a couple of pints—with as many people as he can. Bamforth is also the author of several books on the subject, and this week, the Healdsburg Literary Guild welcomes him for a talk and tasting event featuring Bear Republic brews on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Shed, 25 North St., Healdsburg. 7pm. $15. 707.431.7433.
