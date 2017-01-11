Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Jan. 13-14: Freshly Made Films in Windsor
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:38 AM
click to enlarge
-
Lu Pulici's "Can You Decide"
Now in its third year, the grassroots, nonprofit Windsor International Film Festival
once again features an exciting array of short films from independent filmmakers near and far. Not only does the festival screen works from over 20 different countries, it also spotlights more than a dozen North Bay filmmakers. With 50 films to choose from this year, the festival has organized its showings in thematic blocks, offering films in groups such as crime dramas, romantic films, relationship dramas, altered realities and more. See for yourself on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13–14, at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor. windsorfest.com
.
Tags: Windsor International Film Festival, film, local filmmakers, international films, Windsor, Image