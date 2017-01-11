Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Jan. 13-14: Freshly Made Films in Windsor

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:38 AM

click to enlarge Lu Pulici's "Can You Decide"
  • Lu Pulici's "Can You Decide"
Now in its third year, the grassroots, nonprofit Windsor International Film Festival once again features an exciting array of short films from independent filmmakers near and far. Not only does the festival screen works from over 20 different countries, it also spotlights more than a dozen North Bay filmmakers. With 50 films to choose from this year, the festival has organized its showings in thematic blocks, offering films in groups such as crime dramas, romantic films, relationship dramas, altered realities and more. See for yourself on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13–14, at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor. windsorfest.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation