Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Jan. 13-15: Get Feisty in Napa

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:31 AM

San Francisco playwright and performer Charlie Varon channels his inner grump in his funny one-man show, ‘Feisty Old Jew.’ Taking on the role of 83-year-old Bernie, Varon chronicles the rapidly changing landscape of San Francisco through the eyes of a lovable Luddite stuck in a car with three young techies. As Bernie rants against the fashion boutiques and cappuccinos of the younger generation, he also energetically convinces his car-sharing techie friends to let him try his hand at surfing for the first time in his life. Will Bernie catch a wave? Find out Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13–15, at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Friday–Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2pm. $50. 707.266.6305.

