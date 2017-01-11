Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Jan. 15: Party Like a KOWS in Occidental
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:29 AM
West Sonoma County community radio station KOWS 107.3-FM
is a big proponent of free speech. Maybe that’s why they’ve timed their annual fundraising show to fall on Martin Luther King Day for a party with plenty of music and fun. Songwriters Rachel Tree, Tami Gosnell and Kym Trippsmith will share the stage with lead guitar virtuoso Leesa Gomez while an extensive selection of food and drinks get the party in gear. Then, local DJs keep the good times going, as a raffle helps raise funds for KOWS. The party starts on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Barley and Hops Tavern, 3688 Bohemian Hwy., Occidental. 6:30pm. Admission by donation. 707.874.9037.
