Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Jan. 28: Dark & Stormy in Santa Rosa
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 10:16 AM
click to enlarge
Snoopy was a real renaissance dog. Besides being a WWI flying ace and a “cool Joe” college student, the lovable beagle from Peanuts is also a world-famous author, borrowing English novelist Edward Bulwer-Lytton’s infamous opening line, “It was a dark and stormy night.”
Starting this weekend, the Charles M Schulz Museum celebrates Snoopy’s love of literature with an exhibit that displays rarely seen books from Schulz’s personal library and highlights Peanuts comic strips where books and writing appear. There’s also an interactive element on hand when “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” opens on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. $5–$12. 707.579.4452.
Tags: Snoopy, Schulz Museum, exhibits, writing, dark and stormy night, Image