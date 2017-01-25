Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Jan. 28: Six-String Summit in Sebastopol
By Charlie Swanson
Wed, Jan 25, 2017
The fifth annual Sebastopol Guitar Festival
once again celebrates America’s favorite instrument with concerts, classes, panel discussions and more. Headlining this year’s fest is Gypsy-jazz band the Black Market Trust, who combine Django Reinhardt’s fingerpicking style and the Beach Boys’ vocal harmonies for a fresh mix of music. Also on the bill is veteran guitarist Mike Dowling, who will lead a workshop in which he shares fingerpicking tricks and slide-guitar techniques. Local performers include Kevin Russell, Teja Gerken and others, who all contribute for a full day of festive music on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol. Noon to 10pm. $28–$35. 707.823.1511.
