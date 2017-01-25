Boho Beat

Jan. 28: Six-String Summit in Sebastopol

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge guitarfest_flyer_2017_small.jpg

The fifth annual Sebastopol Guitar Festival once again celebrates America’s favorite instrument with concerts, classes, panel discussions and more. Headlining this year’s fest is Gypsy-jazz band the Black Market Trust, who combine Django Reinhardt’s fingerpicking style and the Beach Boys’ vocal harmonies for a fresh mix of music. Also on the bill is veteran guitarist Mike Dowling, who will lead a workshop in which he shares fingerpicking tricks and slide-guitar techniques. Local performers include Kevin Russell, Teja Gerken and others, who all contribute for a full day of festive music on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol. Noon to 10pm. $28–$35. 707.823.1511.

