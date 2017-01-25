Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Jan. 29: Big Fish Stories in Sausalito

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge herring.jpg

The Sausalito Community Boating Center’s long-running Herring Celebration is switching things up this year with a film-centric event for 2017, while still offering delicious herring dishes from local restaurants. The award-winning film Of the Sea gets two screenings and features a talk with the local filmmakers behind it. A look at seafood and ocean sustainability, Of the Sea dives into the challenging and complex life on the waters and features several California fishermen. For the herring enthusiast, Osteria Divino, Restaurant Angelino and others present dishes and Fort Point Beer Company and Dry Creek Vineyards pour libations. Get your Herring on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Bay Model Visitor Center, 2100 Bridgeway, Sausalito. 11am. $40. cassgidley.org.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation