Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Jan. 29: More Mozart in Napa
By Charlie Swanson
With educational programming and year-round music instruction, the Napa Valley Music Associates have spent over two decades enriching the culture in the valley while developing young local talents. One of the associates’ most popular annual events returns this week with the Mozart in the Valley
benefit concert performance, which helps keep the nonprofit organization’s scholarship fund thriving. Celebrating Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 261st birthday, the concert features San Francisco soprano vocalist Emily Thebaut leading a program of Mozart’s most famous operatic compositions on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy., Napa, 707.256.7500. 3pm. $10–$25. napavalleymusicassociates.org.
