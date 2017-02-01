Feb. 3: Heart-Shaped Art in Guerneville

click to enlarge

Mendocino County artist Dianne Neuman has been obsessed with hearts lately. Over the last few months, her bold and colorful abstract acrylic paintings have been spreading the love with depictions of the international symbol for Valentine’s and romance, and this week she displays her new pieces in theexhibit. Joining Neuman is collage artist and gallery owner Douglas DeVivo. Both artists will be on hand, and visitors can make their own love-filled heart art, when the show opens with a reception as part of the Guerneville First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Feb. 3, at Blue Door Gallery, 16359 Main St., Guerneville. 3pm to 8pm. Free. 707.696.5801.