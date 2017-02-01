Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Feb. 4: Back in the Day in Napa
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 6:00 AM
Best known as one half of the 1970s Hawaiian pop duo Cecilio & Kapono, Henry Kapono
has spent a lifetime making the world a little more laidback through hugely popular island jams and sunny, positive vibes. A long-time solo performer, Kapono goes back to the beginning this weekend with a concert performance of the most beloved songs of Cecilio & Kapono. And he’s bridging the generation gap by welcoming special guest Blayne Asing, named the most promising artist of 2016 by Hawaii’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. A prolific songwriter in his own right, Asing joins Kapono for two classic sets on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Blue Note Jazz Club, 1030 Main St., Napa. 7pm and 9:30pm. $25. 707.603.1258.
