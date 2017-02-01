Boho Beat

Feb. 4: From the Heart in Rohnert Park

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 6:04 AM

For four decades, the engaging exhibits and educational opportunities at Sonoma State University’s University Art Gallery have made it a vital resource and cultural center. This weekend, you can do your part to keep the gallery’s mission moving forward by attending the Art from the Heart benefit auction. Art from more than 130 artists is available during a silent auction, and live music from the Dave Getz Trio and lots of delicious food and wine make for a festive evening. Fall in love with art on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the University Art Gallery, Sonoma State, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 6pm to 9pm. $25 suggested donation. 707.664.2295.

