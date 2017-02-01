Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Feb. 8: Sisterly Story in Santa Rosa
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 5:56 AM
Two wildly different sisters must travel through a wondrous jungle of mystery and splendor in the African tale ‘Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters.’
Resembling the story of Cinderella, this fairy tale follows the sisters as they vie for the attention of a king. This month, the story comes to life in an exciting stage show filled with African drumming, colorful spectacles and expressive choreography, presented as part of the Clover Stornetta Family Fun Series. Come early and partake in arts and crafts projects and enjoy pizza and concessions before the show takes you on a magical journey on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 6:30pm. $12–$17. 707.546.3600.
