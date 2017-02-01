Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Feb. 8: Sisterly Story in Santa Rosa

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 5:56 AM

click to enlarge mbd.jpg
Two wildly different sisters must travel through a wondrous jungle of mystery and splendor in the African tale ‘Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters.’ Resembling the story of Cinderella, this fairy tale follows the sisters as they vie for the attention of a king. This month, the story comes to life in an exciting stage show filled with African drumming, colorful spectacles and expressive choreography, presented as part of the Clover Stornetta Family Fun Series. Come early and partake in arts and crafts projects and enjoy pizza and concessions before the show takes you on a magical journey on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 6:30pm. $12–$17. 707.546.3600.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation