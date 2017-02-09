Boho Beat

Feb. 10: Borderless Bash in Santa Rosa

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge TOM DELLINGER
  • Tom Dellinger

San Francisco’s multilingual Le Gente are the perfect antidote for today’s toxic politics. Highlighted by boundless positive energy, the group has been around since 2002 and has brought their inclusive world music and salsa sounds to major festivals in the States and international venues. They hit up the North Bay with a host of other like-minded artists, including inspiring San Francisco chamber pop singer-songwriter Kendra McKinley, eccentric Sonoma County Americana outfit Buck Thrifty, rag-tag Santa Rosa songwriter Charlie Davenport and cabaret performer Strangely on Friday, Feb. 10, at Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. 7pm. $8–$15. 707.528.3009.

