Thursday, February 9, 2017

Feb. 11: New Look Back in St. Helena

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge HELEN BERGGRUEN
  • Helen Berggruen

The upcoming History Becomes Art fundraiser has been a labor of love for several local artists and the St. Helena Historical Society for more than a year. The show features 30 original pieces of art inspired by historical photos, lending an artistic eye to past events and scenes of the Napa Valley. These works and a slew of other items are part of the action at the fundraiser, which will benefit the historical society’s ongoing project to establish a permanent home for its extensive collection. Get in on the art on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Brasswood Estate, 3125 St. Helena Hwy., St. Helena. 1pm. $150. 707.967.5502.

