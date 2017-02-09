Thursday, February 9, 2017
Feb. 11: New Look Back in St. Helena
By Charlie Swanson
The upcoming History Becomes Art
fundraiser has been a labor of love for several local artists and the St. Helena Historical Society for more than a year. The show features 30 original pieces of art inspired by historical photos, lending an artistic eye to past events and scenes of the Napa Valley. These works and a slew of other items are part of the action at the fundraiser, which will benefit the historical society’s ongoing project to establish a permanent home for its extensive collection. Get in on the art on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Brasswood Estate, 3125 St. Helena Hwy., St. Helena. 1pm. $150. 707.967.5502.
