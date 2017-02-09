Boho Beat

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Feb. 11: Whistling Dixie in Petaluma

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 11:39 AM

New Orleans–influenced big band the Dixie Giants have spent four years getting parties started throughout the North Bay with a traditional jazz sound full of high energy. This week, the band releases their giant new album of infectious instrumentals, Dressed & Ready to Go with an eclectic concert party. Joining the Dixie Giants are rockers Highway Poets and progressive jazz Gypsies Oddjob Ensemble, also releasing their debut EP at the show. The first 50 people in the door get a free album from either of the new releases on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 7:30pm. $16. 707.765.2121.

