Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Feb. 19: Wine Times in Napa
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 6:15 AM
The Winemaker by Richard Peterson
is a memoir about the Napa wine expert and author’s 50 years in the industry, his many inventive contributions still in use today and his tenure with Napa Valley wines like Atlas Peak Vineyards. But it’s a book about more than wine. It’s a personal look back at Peterson’s life, one that began in the Great Depression, and it traces California’s agricultural history from the vantage point of someone who saw it all. Peterson reads from The Winemaker
on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Napa Bookmine’s Oxbow Market store, 610 First St., Shop 4, Napa. Noon. 707.726.6575.
Tags: The Winemaker, Richard Peterson, memoir, Napa, Napa Bookmine, Oxbow Market, reading, local author, Image