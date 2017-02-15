Boho Beat

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Feb. 19: Wine Times in Napa

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 6:15 AM

dicktopdeckportrait-300x300.jpg

The Winemaker by Richard Peterson is a memoir about the Napa wine expert and author’s 50 years in the industry, his many inventive contributions still in use today and his tenure with Napa Valley wines like Atlas Peak Vineyards. But it’s a book about more than wine. It’s a personal look back at Peterson’s life, one that began in the Great Depression, and it traces California’s agricultural history from the vantage point of someone who saw it all. Peterson reads from The Winemaker on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Napa Bookmine’s Oxbow Market store, 610 First St., Shop 4, Napa. Noon. 707.726.6575.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation