Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Feb. 22: Farmed Films in Healdsburg

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 6:09 AM

unbroken-ground-.jpg

Healdsburg’s Shed is inviting local ranchers and harvesters to get out of the cold and rain and kick up their heels for the Farmers and Friends Movie Night, featuring a double bill of agricultural documentaries. First up is Unbroken Ground, which explores four ways to change our relationship with the earth. Next is Changing Season, a look at the famed Masumoto Family Farm, in which a father and daughter work to keep the farm afloat in transitional times. See the films and sip on fermented drinks on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Healdsburg Shed, 25 North St., Healdsburg. 6:30pm. Free for farmers, $5 for friends. 707.431.7433.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation