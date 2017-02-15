Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Feb. 22: Farmed Films in Healdsburg
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 6:09 AM
Healdsburg’s Shed is inviting local ranchers and harvesters to get out of the cold and rain and kick up their heels for the Farmers and Friends Movie Night
, featuring a double bill of agricultural documentaries. First up is Unbroken Ground, which explores four ways to change our relationship with the earth. Next is Changing Season, a look at the famed Masumoto Family Farm, in which a father and daughter work to keep the farm afloat in transitional times. See the films and sip on fermented drinks on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Healdsburg Shed, 25 North St., Healdsburg. 6:30pm. Free for farmers, $5 for friends. 707.431.7433.
Tags: Healdsburg Shed, films, farmers, agriculture, documentary, Image