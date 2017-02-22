Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Feb. 24: Arc of Community in Pt Reyes Station
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 6:13 AM
click to enlarge
Founded in 2001, the Community Land Trust Association of West Marin (CLAM) works to maintain diverse communities through creating and sustaining affordable homes. In that vein, CLAM hosts a special screening of the film ‘Arc of Justice,’
which follows the path of the original community land trust, New Communities, in Georgia. Formed in the wake of the Civil Rights movement, the group’s mission is to help secure economic independence for African-American families. The filmmakers behind Arc of Justice, Helen Cohen and Mark Lipman, will be on hand for a discussion relating the film to Marin’s own situation on Friday, Feb. 24, at Dance Palace, 503 B St., Point Reyes Station, 6pm. Free. 415.663.1075.
