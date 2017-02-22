Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Feb. 24: Bring Baggage in Petaluma
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 6:09 AM
After collaborating on conceptual art projects like Stairwell Video and Le Drama Club, Daedalus Howell and Karen Hell team up for their most political statement yet. ‘Airport Bar’
invites the public to “acknowledge what it means to be trapped in the bureaucratic purgatory of international travel in the only place where humanity still feels as one when traveling,” with drinks and whimsical fun. At the event, pre-printed letters to Rep. Jared Huffman will be available to sign and send, and luggage tags and visas will be handed out on Friday, Feb. 24, at La Dolce Vita Wine Lounge, 151 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. 7pm. Free. RSVP at storydept.co/airportbar.
