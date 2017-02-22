Boho Beat

Feb. 25: Bowled Over in Sonoma

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 6:05 AM

Picking out your favorite chili bowl is almost as important as picking out your favorite chili. Do both this weekend, when Sonoma Ceramics hosts the Chili Bowl Express, the group’s largest fundraiser of the year. Over 700 handmade bowls will be available to fill with your choice of meat or vegan chili, provided by restaurants like the Girl & the Fig. Wash down the chili with beer or wine, and then work off the meal by dancing to live music, taking a studio tour and participating in silent auctions and raffles. Lunch and dinner seatings let you choose your time for chili on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. 11:30am, 1:30 pm and 5pm. $30. 707.938.4626.

