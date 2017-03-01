Boho Beat

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

March 3: Ruby Art Anniversary in Sonoma

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 4:06 AM

RAY JACOBSEN
  • Ray Jacobsen
One of the oldest continuously operating artists’ cooperatives in the state of California, the Arts Guild of Sonoma celebrates 40 years of local art and appreciation by looking back in the ‘Guild Founders Exhibition.’ The show features work by some of the first members of the guild, who helped shape the organization as far back as 1977. Selections include Ray Jacobsen’s paintings, John Mercer’s photography and Donna Guardino’s mixed-media works, among others. On display through April 3, these pieces and their creators will be on hand for an opening reception on Friday, March 3, at Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. 5pm. Free. 707.996.3115.

