Wednesday, March 1, 2017

March 4: Seeing Red in Petaluma

Portland, Ore., heavy metal purveyors Red Fang perfectly embody their Northwest origins. Since forming in 2005, the band has perfected densely gruff guitar riffs, sludge-soaked rhythms and stoner-rock attitudes over the course of four pounding albums. The band’s last album, 2016’s Only Ghosts, keeps the pedal to the metal with memorable hooks entwined in the frenzied energy. But, really, this is a band you need to see live to fully appreciate. This week, Red Fang bare their teeth live with help from Atlanta’s fuzzed-out foursome Big Jesus on Saturday, March 4, at McNear’s Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 8:30pm. $19. 707.765.2121.

