Wednesday, March 1, 2017

March 5: SAY Hey in Santa Rosa

Last year, Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) helped over 7,000 kids in Sonoma County, including helping homeless youth and their families get everything from shelter to employment opportunities. Spurned by the new administration’s spate of attacks on the less fortunate, several talented young bands and artists are holding a benefit for SAY. Hardcore heroes Acrylics headline the night, with post-punks Slow Bloom and other heavy hitters onstage. There will also be an art showcase, including a new zine by fiercely surreal artist J Party. Support local youth and rock out on Sunday, March 5, at Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. 6pm. $5–$10. 707.528.3009.

