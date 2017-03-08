Wednesday, March 8, 2017
March 10: Rage in a Cage in Petaluma
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 5:29 AM
The folks behind Phoenix Pro Wrestling
present dramatic brawls in the ring with the top wrestling talent in Northern California bouncing off ropes and body-slamming. This week, the organizers host their biggest, baddest, cagiest match yet. The main event pits Drake “the Force of Nature” Frost against “the God of War” JR Kratos in a massive, eight-foot cage. Tag-team matches and more will also be on hand for the spirited sporting night of mayhem on Friday, March 10, at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. 8pm. $10; kids, $2. 707.762.3565.
