Wednesday, March 8, 2017
March 15: Peak of Rock in Sonoma
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 5:26 AM
Formed in 2004, Vancouver rock and roll outfit Black Mountain
have more than lived up to their moniker with four monumental albums of psychedelic rock. Infusing their style with classic guitar riffs, vintage synth flourishes and rolling harmonies from lead singers Amber Webber and Stephen McBean, the band continuously finds new plateaus of sound. Last year’s widely acclaimed release, aptly title IV, is the band’s first record in more than four years, and a forceful return to form. Black Mountain bring their heavy helping of music to the North Bay on Wednesday, March 15, at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. 7:30pm. $28.50. 707.938.5277.
