Wednesday, March 8, 2017
March 9-11: Farewell Raeset in Napa
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 5:32 AM
Despite being beloved for Asian fusion cuisine and local music, Napa’s Raeset Asian Grill & Craft Brew
announced at the end of February that it’s closing the doors. Though they didn’t say why, the fact remains that one of Napa’s better casual venues and restaurants is going away, but not before one more weekend of tunes. Raise a glass of great beer and toast Raeset when the restaurant hosts a weekend of music. A surprise guest hits the stage on Thursday, March 9; Delta bluesman Gretschkat performs on Friday, March 10; and a massive assembly of musicians gathers for a gala farewell on Saturday, March 11, at Raeset, 3150-B Jefferson St., Napa. 707.666.9028.
