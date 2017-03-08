Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

March 9-11: Farewell Raeset in Napa

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 5:32 AM

logo.png
Despite being beloved for Asian fusion cuisine and local music, Napa’s Raeset Asian Grill & Craft Brew announced at the end of February that it’s closing the doors. Though they didn’t say why, the fact remains that one of Napa’s better casual venues and restaurants is going away, but not before one more weekend of tunes. Raise a glass of great beer and toast Raeset when the restaurant hosts a weekend of music. A surprise guest hits the stage on Thursday, March 9; Delta bluesman Gretschkat performs on Friday, March 10; and a massive assembly of musicians gathers for a gala farewell on Saturday, March 11, at Raeset, 3150-B Jefferson St., Napa. 707.666.9028.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation