Wednesday, March 8, 2017

March 9: Get on the Bus in Healdsburg

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 5:36 AM

While wine lovers enjoy barrel tasting in Alexander Valley this weekend, North Bay Brewery Tours and local beer crafters offer a different kind of tasting experience with the Barrel Bus. Start your journey at Bear Republic Brewing Company, Sonoma Cider or Alley 6 Craft Distillery to sample unique beers, ciders and spirits while you learn about their processes. Then hop on the barrel bus, which travels between the three venues every half hour. At the end of the night, enjoy live music and raffles at Sonoma Cider. The wheels on the bus go round on Thursday, March 9, in downtown Healdsburg. 4pm. $20 bus pass. barrelbus.brownpapertickets.com.

