Wednesday, March 15, 2017

March 17–19: Curb Appeal in Santa Rosa

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 5:55 PM

click to enlarge tiny-house-village.jpg
Spring cleaning is fine, but for many, this is the season to start building and improving the homestead. To that effect, the 29th annual Sonoma County Home & Garden Show offers hundreds of vendors who can help you decide what work to do in and around the house. Special guests include HGTV regulars Clint Harp, seen on Fixer Upper, and Tommy Herren from shows like House Crashers. Other highlights include seminars by designer Monica de la Fuente and a tiny-house giveaway sponsored by the Council on Aging. Friday–Sunday, March 17–19, at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. $8; kids 12 and under are free. sonomacountyhomeshow.com.

