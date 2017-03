March 18: Ride On in Petaluma

Last October, the immersive concert film experience Easy Rider Live debuted in the North Bay, featuring a live seven-piece band performing the classic soundtrack to the cult 1969 film directed by Dennis Hopper. If you missed the show last time around, Easy Rider Live is once again roaring into town, showing the movie on the big screen while the talented ensemble plays along, performing songs by Steppenwolf, the Byrds, Jimi Hendrix and others. If that’s not enough, the band plays on after the movie, showcasing more music of the era on Saturday, March 18, at McNear’s Mystic Theatre,23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 8pm. $27; 21 and over. 707.765.2121.