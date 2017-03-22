Boho Beat

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

March 22–26: Taste of the Valley in Napa

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 5:36 AM

Wine and food enthusiasts have reason to be excited this week, when the five-day Flavor! Napa Valley returns to showcase local winemakers and chefs and support scholarship programs for the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena and Napa. This year’s schedule of events honors iconic figures like Heidi Barrett, the woman behind several 100-point rated wines, and celebrates the region’s range of terrific terroirs at wineries like Paraduxx and St. Supéry Estate Vineyards. Throughout the week, tastings and classes help expand palates and heighten culinary experiences. Wednesday through Sunday, March 22–26, throughout Napa Valley. For more information and tickets, visit flavornapavalley.com.

