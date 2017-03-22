Boho Beat

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

March 24: The Babes Are Back in Petaluma

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 5:32 AM

Last summer, roots-folk duo Mouths of Babes got themselves on the cover of the Bohemian when we found them recording their debut full-length album at Prairie Sun Studios in Cotati. Made up of Ty Greenstein (Girlyman) and Ingrid Elizabeth (Coyote Grace), the pair have history in Sonoma County, though they were based in Atlanta last year. Well, Mouths of Babes are back, having recently relocated to Sebastopol. This week, the duo unveils their new record, the soulfully harmonic stunner Brighter in the Dark, with a proper hometown show on Friday, March 24, at McNear’s Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 8:30pm. $17. 707.765.2121.

