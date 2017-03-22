March 24: The Babes Are Back in Petaluma

Last summer, roots-folk duo Mouths of Babes
got themselves on the cover of the Bohemian
when we found them recording their debut full-length album at Prairie Sun Studios in Cotati. Made up of Ty Greenstein (Girlyman) and Ingrid Elizabeth (Coyote Grace), the pair have history in Sonoma County, though they were based in Atlanta last year. Well, Mouths of Babes are back, having recently relocated to Sebastopol. This week, the duo unveils their new record, the soulfully harmonic stunner Brighter in the Dark
, with a proper hometown show on Friday, March 24, at McNear’s Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 8:30pm. $17. 707.765.2121.