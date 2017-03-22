Wednesday, March 22, 2017
March 25: One Man's Trash in Sonoma
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 5:28 AM
Trash and fashion are not the best bedfellows—unless you ask the artists, designers and ecologists behind the Trashion Fashion Week
. Look closely around Sonoma Plaza and you’ll see dozens of recycled garments currently on display. There’s also an art show of cast-off Barbie dolls in trash-made dresses exhibiting at the Sonoma Community Center’s gallery. All this leads up to the Trashion Fashion runway show on Saturday, March 25, which boasts live models in the trendy and trashy dresses. The show also goes to the dogs with a pet-friendly fashion show on Sunday, March 26. The runway show happens at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. 1pm and 5pm. $25–$75. sonomacommunitycenter.org
.
Tags: Sonoma, trashion fashion, fashion show, pet-friendly, art show, events, Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma Community Center, Image