March 25: Taking a Turn in Sebastopol

click to enlarge
From busking in the Bay Area to touring nationally, folk outfit Steep Ravine
are making their mark on bluegrass with a decidedly Californian sound. Whether it’s incorporating classic rock riffs, jazzy jams, or soul signatures, Steep Ravine have helped bring about the era of “newgrass.” This spring, Steep Ravine are releasing their third album, Turning of the Fall
, on April 7, through their DIY label Stormy Deep Records. Fans who don’t want to wait until next month to hear the new tunes are in luck, as Steep Ravine joins San Francisco favorites the Sam Chase for a show on Saturday, March 25, at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. 9pm. $15. 707.829.7300.