April 2: Sip & Support in St. Helena
By Charlie Swanson
The Napa Valley Vine Trail is connecting the communities in the valley with a 47-mile walking and biking path set to run from Vallejo's Ferry Terminal to Mount St. Helena in Calistoga. Last October, the first 12-mile section opened between Yountville and Napa. To keep it up, the trail needs a little help. That’s the purpose behind the upcoming Pedal & Party
fundraiser that includes a 30-mile bike ride led by RIDE Napa Valley. Breakfast and a tune-up from Calistoga Bikeshop gets you ready to roll, and a wine-and-dine afternoon rewards your workout on Sunday, April 2, at Clif Family Winery, 709 main St., St. Helena. 8am. $60. 707.968.0625.
